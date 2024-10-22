North Korea Sending Troops To Fight For Russia In Ukraine Would Be 'Dangerous' Development, U.S. Warns

North Korea Sending Troops To Fight For Russia In Ukraine Would Be 'Dangerous' Development, U.S. Warns

The United States said Monday it would be a dangerous development for North Korea to send troops to fight for Russia in Ukraine, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

"We're unable to confirm whether these reports are accurate, but if true, it would mark a dangerous and highly concerning development in Russia’s war against Ukraine," State Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told a daily briefing when responding to TURAN's questions.

"And we’ll continue to consult with allies and partners on the implications of such a dramatic move," he added.

Both Ukraine and South Korea said over the weekend, citing their intelligence, that they estimate the North has sent thousands soldiers to support Moscow's war.

Patel said, if accurate, it "would also demonstrate what we would view as Russia’s growing desperation in its ongoing war of aggression."

"It is not hyperbole to say that Russia is suffering extraordinary casualties on the battlefield every day due to the effectiveness of the Ukrainian military. And if Russia is indeed being forced to turn to the DPRK for manpower, this would be a – certainly a sign of desperation on the part of the Kremlin," he concluded.