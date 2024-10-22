North Korea Sending Troops To Fight For Russia In Ukraine Would Be 'Dangerous' Development, U.S. Warns
North Korea Sending Troops To Fight For Russia In Ukraine Would Be 'Dangerous' Development, U.S. Warns
The United States said Monday it would be a dangerous development for North Korea to send troops to fight for Russia in Ukraine, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
"We're unable to confirm whether these reports are accurate, but if true, it would mark a dangerous and highly concerning development in Russia’s war against Ukraine," State Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told a daily briefing when responding to TURAN's questions.
"And we’ll continue to consult with allies and partners on the implications of such a dramatic move," he added.
Both Ukraine and South Korea said over the weekend, citing their intelligence, that they estimate the North has sent thousands soldiers to support Moscow's war.
Patel said, if accurate, it "would also demonstrate what we would view as Russia’s growing desperation in its ongoing war of aggression."
"It is not hyperbole to say that Russia is suffering extraordinary casualties on the battlefield every day due to the effectiveness of the Ukrainian military. And if Russia is indeed being forced to turn to the DPRK for manpower, this would be a – certainly a sign of desperation on the part of the Kremlin," he concluded.
-
-
- Economics
- 22 October 2024 11:19
Politics
-
- 22 October 2024, 17:30
At the invitation of the Minister of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic, Lieutenant General Baktybek Bekbolotov, Azerbaijani Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov departed on an official visit to Kyrgyzstan today. According to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Hasanov will hold talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart Baktybek Bekbolotov and other officials from the country.
-
- 22 October 2024, 17:01
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has issued a decree approving the Agreement on Cooperation in the Fields of Healthcare, Medical Education, and Medical Science between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Russian Federation.
-
- 22 October 2024, 15:50
All necessary measures are being taken to promptly address the negative effects of the torrential rains in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, according to a joint statement from the Ministry of Ecology, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Executive Authority of Baku, and the State Agency for Water Resources of Azerbaijan. The statement notes that a "record amount of precipitation" was recorded, reaching 306% of the monthly norm within a day.
-
"Aziz's neurological problems have worsened again. He has tremors in his left hand and cannot hold it steadily. He is experiencing sleep disturbances, sleeps little, which causes his blood pressure to rise during the day. His blood pressure reaches 180 throughout the day. Kidney issues also contribute to his high blood pressure, as Aziz suffers from chronic kidney failure," L. Orudjeva stated. Additionally, she mentioned that a month ago, the journalist developed cystitis.
Leave a review