  • Wednesday, 4 September 2024
The level of dust in the air of Baku exceeded the norm by 4.5 times

The news agency Turan
According to the National Hydrometeorology Service, on September 3, the dust content in the Baku air exceeded the norm by 4.5 times.   The day before, the dust level exceeded the norm by 3 times. This situation will continue for two more days. The cause of air pollution is the air masses from Turkmenistan.

