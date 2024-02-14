The price of the position of SOCAR Vice president in the world of crime

A trial has ended in the Baku Serious Crimes Court, the participants of which, with their criminal acts, characterize the mores in the Azerbaijani political beau monde. The trial began on October 1, 2023.

Judge Azer Tagiyev ruled on the seven-year imprisonment of Aida Seifullayeva, accused of fraud with extortion of large sums of money from defrauded citizens. Seifullayeva promised Gochali Mahmudov, the head of the Oil and Gas Department named after Narimanov of the “Azneft” Production Association, to arrange for 150 thousand manats the appointment of his son, Tofis Mahmudov, as a vice president of the state-owned SOCAR company. She received 89,200 thousand manats, and had to take the rest after Tosif's approval for the promised position.

According to another lawsuit pending in the Khatai City Court, Abdullayeva deceived three citizens for the amounts of 4,500, 7,500 and 10,000 thousand manats.

Seifullayeva was put on the police wanted list 13 times, but for unknown reasons the decision was not conducted. In 2018, she was convicted of fraud. She has a young son in her care.

Anar Mammadov, the editor-in-chief of the criminal.az website who reported on the trial in the Baku Court of Serious Crimes, believes that if Seifullayeva had been detained in a timely manner, she would not have committed new crimes.

According to Mammadov, Gochali Mahmudov is a close relative of SOCAR presidential adviser Dashgyn Iskenderov, and the convicted Seifullayeva is the sister of Elbrus Arud (Seifullayev), the founder and editor-in-chief of the Azerbaijani website qafqazinfo.az https://qafqazinfo.az/