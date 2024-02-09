The weather will be windy but warm
In the next three days the weather will be southern and northern winds. Weather forecasters reported that on April 8 in Baku and Absheron weather will be rainless. In the morning mist is possible, and in the evening - rain. Air temperature at night will be +4 +7, in the daytime +13 +18 degrees, in some places +21 degrees Celsius.
In regions of the country on April 8 in the morning and in the evening wil be fog and drizzle. In the afternoon, in the western parts of the country will be rain at the western wind. Air temperature at night +3 +8, andin the daytime +15 +20 degrees. In the mountains at night from +2 to +3 C at night, in the afternoon + 8 +13 degrees above zero. -03D04-
- 8 February 2024, 17:03
The Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Formations (TABIB) confirmed this information in response to a request from Turan. A resident of the village of Mashkhan, a boy born in 2018, was diagnosed with measles after examination and tests in specialized departments of the Astara regional Central Hospital. He was provided with appropriate medical care, preventive infusions were carried out, and since the patient did not have severe symptoms, he was discharged home for outpatient treatment.
- 8 February 2024, 16:13
The shareholders of Baku International Tobacco ASC held a picket outside the building of the company, a former Soviet Tobacco factory, demanding payment of dividends due to them for 25 years of operation of the enterprise.
- 8 February 2024, 14:27
In a landslide victory, current President Ilham Aliyev has secured an overwhelming 92.05 percent lead, according to preliminary results released by the Central Election Commission (CEC) following the early presidential elections held on February 7 in Azerbaijan. The remaining candidates garnered percentages ranging from 0.53 to 2.18, reflecting a significant disparity in voter support.
- 8 February 2024, 13:55
On February 8, the weather in Baku and Absheron will be windy - the strength of the south-westerly wind will reach up to 20 meters per second. On the night of the 9th, a westerly wind in the regions of the country at a speed of 18-23 meters per second, forecasters of the Ministry of Ecology report.
