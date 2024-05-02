The weather will get colder

On May 3, temperatures and precipitation are expected to decrease in Baku and Absheron. According to forecasters, rains are expected by Friday evening, and the north-westerly, gusty wind. The air temperature at night will be +10+15, and during the day it will be +18+22 degrees.

There will also be heavy rains in parts of the country. Thunderstorms and hail are possible; sleet in the highlands, and fog at night and in the morning. The wind is westerly, gusty.

In the lowlands, it will be +10+15 at night, +19+24 degrees during the day. In the mountains at night +5+10, during the day +10+ 15 degrees.