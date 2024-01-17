The year 2023 is characterized by pressure on the media

The International Association for the Protection of Human Rights has released a damning report, shedding light on the deteriorating state of media freedom in Azerbaijan throughout 2023. Titled "Media situation in Azerbaijan in 2023: Arrests and Harassment," the report outlines a bleak picture of political pressure, violence against journalists, and a systematic crackdown on independent media.

The report underscores that Azerbaijan's struggle with freedom of speech is not a recent phenomenon but has deepened over the years. The authorities, it claims, have pursued a policy aimed at eliminating independent media since 2021, creating an environment of fear and repression.

According to the report, journalists and bloggers critical of the government faced arrests, travel bans, and police violence. The government allegedly manipulates legislation to stifle dissent, limiting freedom of expression. Even critical remarks on social media result in arrests, creating a pervasive atmosphere of self-censorship among independent journalists and bloggers.

The report draws attention to a concerning correlation between increased arrests and changes in Azerbaijan's foreign policy. As the country seemingly aligns more closely with Russia, the crackdown on independent voices intensifies. The authorities, it claims, aim to silence opposition representatives, civil society activists, and free media, viewing them as threats to the impending political changes.

The media landscape in Azerbaijan, according to the report, is under strict government control. Independent television, radio broadcasts, and critical print newspapers have been stifled. Websites like Azadlig and Meydan TV have been blocked, and there are no independent TV channels within the country. The authorities' control extends to online platforms, with bloggers forced to register domains outside Azerbaijan to evade restrictions.

The report details a disturbing pattern of targeted arrests and pressure on journalists. Specific cases, such as the prolonged detention of Avaz Zeynalli and Elnur Shukurov, illustrate the government's strategy to eliminate dissenting voices. It highlights instances of torture, administrative arrests, and a relentless campaign against those who express critical views.

The report emphasizes that Azerbaijan's assault on media freedom has not gone unnoticed internationally. Organizations like the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe and influential international bodies have criticized the country for failing to meet international standards of freedom of expression. The government's actions have raised concerns among global entities, leading to calls for urgent intervention.

The report contains recommendations for improving the situation.

The International Association for the Protection of Human Rights was established in Belgium in 2013 by the Public Association ”Legal Education of Sumgait Youth“, the newspaper ”In the Name of Revival" and a group of Azerbaijani NGOs and is officially registered by the state. The main goal of the international organization is to promote human rights and fundamental freedoms in high-risk countries, support human rights defenders and prepare annual reports on human rights violations around the world. The head of the International Organization is former political prisoner, human rights activist and journalist Elchin Mamed.