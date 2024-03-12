Today is 'Windy Wednesday'

The third "Windy Wednesday" ("Yel çərşənbəsi") or "Wednesday Sowing the Wind" as is popularly known: it is believed that the wind, when it wakes up on this Wednesday, activates water and fire. The ritual of Yel baba (Grandfather Wind) is associated with the belief of our distant ancestors in the god of wind.

Traditionally, grains are thrown onto the ground, summoning the wind to blow them away and expand the fields. There is also a belief that one should stand under a tree and call out to the wind. Windy weather indicates that the year will be blessed.

Novruz holiday has begun...