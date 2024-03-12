    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(16 minutes ago)
thekauaistore.com

thekauaistore.com

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Today is 'Windy Wednesday'

The third "Windy Wednesday" ("Yel çərşənbəsi") or "Wednesday Sowing the Wind" as is popularly known: it is believed that the wind, when it wakes up on this Wednesday, activates water and fire. The ritual of Yel baba (Grandfather Wind) is associated with the belief of our distant ancestors in the god of wind.

Traditionally, grains are thrown onto the ground, summoning the wind to blow them away and expand the fields. There is also a belief that one should stand under a tree and call out to the wind. Windy weather indicates that the year will be blessed.

Novruz holiday has begun...

 

Leave a review

Social

  • Social
    • 13 March 2024, 12:40

    Two policemen killed in Karabakh due to careless handling of weapons

    Last night two police officers were killed as a result of careless handling of weapons in the liberated territories. This was reported to Turan by the press service of the Interior Ministry.

    Read more
  • Alasgar Mammadli's brother-in-law was fired from his job Social
    • 12 March 2024, 21:14

    Alasgar Mammadli's brother-in-law was fired from his job

    The brother-in-law of Toplum TV founder Alesker Mammadli, Aydin Aliyev, was fired from his job at the Istanbul clinic. He himself told Turan about this.

    Read more
  • "In our country, the extension of the quarantine regime only serves to close the border" Social
    • 12 March 2024, 18:57

    "In our country, the extension of the quarantine regime only serves to close the border"

    Prime Minister Ali Asadov's recent decision to extend the quarantine regime in Azerbaijan until July 1 has reignited debates surrounding the necessity and impact of ongoing border restrictions. Despite the World Health Organization's declaration of the end of the pandemic on May 5, 2023, Azerbaijan continues to grapple with stringent measures, particularly at its land borders.

    Read more
  • Iranian drug courier detained while crossing the border Social
    • 12 March 2024, 15:25

    Iranian drug courier detained while crossing the border

    On March 6, at 19:50, a violation of the border by Iran was recorded on the Iranian-Azerbaijani border in the area of responsibility of the “Geytepe” border guard. The border patrol took the necessary measures and detained the violator. He turned out to be an Iranian citizen, Aghamohammad Tohid Mirmahambatali, born in 1983. Almost 5 kg of methamphetamine and 1.3 kg of marijuana were seized from him.  The necessary investigative actions are being carried out, the message of the State Border Service for March 12.

    Read more

Sosial şəbəkələrdə insanlar arasında təşviş yaradanlar kimlərdir? – İlham İsmayıl Çətin sualda


InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku & Turkiye Istanbul 2024 – two conferences in one shot

Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line