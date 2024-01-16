Trade union activist Ayhan Israfilov said in court about physical pressure

On January 16, trade union activist Ayhan Israfilov, At the trial in the Baku Court of Serious Crimes, trade union activist Ayhan Israfilov rejected the drug charge against him. He stated that after being detained, he was forced to confess to the Narimanov district police department under physical pressure. He was also threatened with a search of the house and the prosecution of other family members. He also testified that when he was brought to the police, he was told that the order for arrest came from "above" and he had to confess to drugs. Israfilov linked the criminal case against him to trade union activities.

Judge Fahri Mammadov decided to send inquiries about the alleged psychological and physical pressure on the activist to the investigative body and the prosecutor's office and scheduled the next meeting for January 30.

* Ayhan Israfilov, a member of the Board of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions, was arrested in August 2023. He was charged under Article 234.1-1 of the Criminal Code (possession and distribution of drugs). Israfilov categorically rejects the accusation and links the arrest to his public activities, which was expressed in the protection of the rights of employees of the courier service.