Strong winds are expected on Wednesday

On Wednesday, January 17, a strong northwesterly wind is expected in Baku throughout the day, with gusts up to 23-28 m/s. In some places of the Absheron Peninsula, wind gusts will reach 30-32 m/s, the National Hydrometeorological Service said in an alert.

The west wind is also expected to increase to 15-20 m/s in the regions of the country. In some eastern regions, the wind will increase to 23-28 m/s. On the evening of January 17, snow will fall mainly in the Ganja-Gazakh and Balaken-Sheki zones.