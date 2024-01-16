Strong winds are expected on Wednesday
On Wednesday, January 17, a strong northwesterly wind is expected in Baku throughout the day, with gusts up to 23-28 m/s. In some places of the Absheron Peninsula, wind gusts will reach 30-32 m/s, the National Hydrometeorological Service said in an alert.
The west wind is also expected to increase to 15-20 m/s in the regions of the country. In some eastern regions, the wind will increase to 23-28 m/s. On the evening of January 17, snow will fall mainly in the Ganja-Gazakh and Balaken-Sheki zones.
16 January 2024, 18:21
On January 16, trade union activist Ayhan Israfilov, At the trial in the Baku Court of Serious Crimes, trade union activist Ayhan Israfilov rejected the drug charge against him. He stated that after being detained, he was forced to confess to the Narimanov district police department under physical pressure. He was also threatened with a search of the house and the prosecution of other family members. He also testified that when he was brought to the police, he was told that the order for arrest came from "above" and he had to confess to drugs. Israfilov linked the criminal case against him to trade union activities.
16 January 2024, 17:25
The mobile operator has reaffirmed its adherence to the ISO 10004:2018 standard Azercell has successfully completed the certification audit for compliance with international standards in the field of Customer Services. As the next indicator of the high level of service provided to subscribers, the country's leading operator has been awarded the international ISO 10004:2018 certificate for quality management. The evaluation was carried out by 'TÜV Austria Azerbaijan' LLC in accordance with TÜV AUSTRIA TURK audit and certification procedures. The certificate has been issued for 3 years.
16 January 2024, 17:06
According to rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations on the evening of January 16, the body of the 9th victim was found were found in the debris in a Furniture workshop in the Binagadi district of the capital on January 15.
16 January 2024, 16:01
As Azerbaijan prepares for the extraordinary presidential elections scheduled for February 25, over 7,000 observers have already registered, with the Central Election Commission (CEC) anticipating this number to surpass 50,000. The majority of registered observers are local, adding an element of grassroots participation to the monitoring process.
