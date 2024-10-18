Two killed and one injured in quarrel in Gabala region

Two killed and one injured in quarrel in Gabala region

An armed incident occurred in Gabala region, as a result of which two people were killed and one injured.

According to the Gabala region prosecutor's office, on 17 October, Alibaba Ganjimov, a resident of the village of Laza in the Gabala region, came to the house of Akif Mammadli, a resident of the village of Zargarli, and shot Gulsada Mammadli, who lived there.

He also wounded her grandson Nurlan Mammadli, born in 2001. In response, Nurlan Mammadli shot Alibaba Ganjimov. It is not reported what weapons were used by the parties and what caused the conflict.

A criminal case has been initiated under Articles 120.2.4 of the Criminal Code (premeditated murder with particular cruelty), 29.120.2.4 (attempted murder with particular cruelty) and 29.120.2.7 (premeditated murder of two persons). An investigation is underway.