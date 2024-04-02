"Ultravist" deficit in Azerbaijan
"Ultravist" deficit in Azerbaijan
"Ultravist", a contrast agent used in examinations and surgical operations, has disappeared in state and private clinics in Azerbaijan.
One of the patients, who wished to remain unnamed, told Turan that he is due to undergo a heart operation; however, the lack of the drug is causing it to be delayed.
"I need to have a heart stent, which requires the presence of a contrast agent, We have applied to various institutions, but everywhere they say that this substance is not available in the country now," the source said.
This information was confirmed by two other sources, who also had their surgeries postponed due to the lack of "Ultravist", which is used in CT scans, angiography, various X-ray examinations and cardiovascular surgeries.
Earlier, a vial of the contrast agent cost 38 manats, then the price rose to 60 manats, and now it has already reached 130 manats.
Another source claims that the shortage has arisen due to the monopoly on the substance. According to some sources, the price of this substance is expected to rise significantly soon.
In turn, the Ministry of Health denied the allegations about the shortage of "Ultravist", without providing any confirmation.
Social
-
Three foreigners who painted graffiti on Baku metro cars were brought to criminal charges.
-
Amendments to two key laws related to municipalities are currently being discussed in the National Assembly of Azerbaijan. Basically, we are talking about reducing the number of municipalities and their possible unification. Proponents of these amendments argue that such changes are necessary to improve the efficiency of municipal activities. However, against the background of these discussions, the recent municipal elections in Turkey have caused controversy regarding the functioning of self-government bodies in Azerbaijan.
-
- 2 April 2024, 17:45
Three people were injured today as a result of a mine explosion in the village of Chili in the Terter region, a joint statement by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan and ANAMA.
-
- 2 April 2024, 15:56
The State Border Service of Azerbaijan reported on measures taken in March to protect borders, combat crime, illegal migration, smuggling and drug trafficking. In March, 24 border violators were detained, including 8 citizens of Azerbaijan, 7 from Iran, 3 from Afghanistan, 2 from Pakistan, 1 each from Turkey, Russia, Ivory Coast and Tajikistan. As part of measures to combat illegal migration, 9 people were detained who tried to illegally cross the state border with forged documents. 856 people were detained for violating the rules of the border regime.
Leave a review