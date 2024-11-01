Warm weather is returning

On November 2, daytime temperatures in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula will be up to +23 degrees, according to meteorologists from the National Hydrometeorology Center. Nighttime temperatures will range from +11 to +14 degrees. Humidity at night will be 70-75%, while during the day it will be 45-50%. No precipitation is expected across the country's regions. There will be fog in some areas, with a westerly, gusty wind.
In the lowlands, nighttime temperatures will be +6 to +11 degrees, and during the day +20 to +25 degrees. In the mountains, nighttime temperatures will range from -3 to +2 degrees, with daytime temperatures reaching +12 to +17 degrees.
- 1 November 2024, 17:49
The leading mobile operator has awarded grants to the winners of the "Empowering lives: women's support program from Azercell" competition The final stage of the social project competition aimed at enhancing women's participation in public life has concluded. The jury prioritized projects focusing on sustainability, broad social impact, and the integration of digital solutions to improve quality of life.
- 1 November 2024, 17:08
After several days of warm weather, the weather will worsen starting from the evening of November 3, lasting until the evening of November 4. According to the National Hydrometeorology Center, during this period, air temperatures are expected to drop by 7-10 degrees.
- 1 November 2024, 15:38
Despite municipal elections being scheduled for the end of this year in Azerbaijan, an official date has yet to be announced. According to current legislation, elections must be declared at least 60 days in advance, but the Central Election Commission (CEC) has provided no information on the date.
- 1 November 2024, 13:09
Smog has been observed in Khatai district of the capital, near H.Aliyev Oil Refinery for two days. At the same time, a sharp and acrid odour is felt in the surrounding area. Many residents complain of headaches and tears from eyes.
