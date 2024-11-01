Warm weather is returning

On November 2, daytime temperatures in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula will be up to +23 degrees, according to meteorologists from the National Hydrometeorology Center. Nighttime temperatures will range from +11 to +14 degrees. Humidity at night will be 70-75%, while during the day it will be 45-50%. No precipitation is expected across the country's regions. There will be fog in some areas, with a westerly, gusty wind.

In the lowlands, nighttime temperatures will be +6 to +11 degrees, and during the day +20 to +25 degrees. In the mountains, nighttime temperatures will range from -3 to +2 degrees, with daytime temperatures reaching +12 to +17 degrees.