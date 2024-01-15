Weather for next 24 hours
On 15 January there will be variable weather without precipitation in Baku and Absheron. Light precipitation is expected during the night. Wind will be south, moderate. Air temperature will drop to -4 of frost at night, while during the day it will be +2+5 of heat.
Precipitation in the form of snow is also expected at night in parts of the country. Winds will be westerly, moderate. In the lowlands, it will be -2-7 of frost at night and +1+6 of heat during the day. In the mountains, frost will be -13-18 of frost at night and -3-8 of frost during the day.
On Tuesday, weather conditions in Baku will not change. Air temperature will rise to +5+10 of heat during the day.
In the regions of the country -3-8 of frost at night, +5+10 of heat during the day. In the mountains - 10-15 of frost at night, 0-5 of frost during the day. There is ice on the roads.
In a recent press conference, Himalay Mamishov, Chairman of the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF), announced a pivotal shift in pension policy, with the adoption of an indexation approach to annual pension increases. This new methodology will result in a yearly increment applied across all types of pensions, providing beneficiaries with a measure of financial stability.
An explosion accompanied by fire occurred in a furniture shop on Suleyman Sani Akhundov str. in Binagadi district of Baku around noon on 15 January. Emergency Situations Ministry's relevant services have been involved to the scene.
In a recent diplomatic exchange, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan responded to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's call for the restoration of relations between the two nations. Pashinyan expressed Armenia's willingness to facilitate communication between Nakhchivan and the rest of Azerbaijan, proposing the establishment of both rail and road transport connections under specific conditions.
The Azerbaijani Talysh Public Council (ATPC) has condemned the sentence of 4 years of imprisonment of activist Ruslan Vahabov in a drug case. The sentence was handed down on 12 January by the judiciary of the Baku Court of Grave Crimes.
