Weather on 12 November

On Tuesday, November 12, it will be cloudy in the capital. During the day there will be light precipitation in places. Moderate northeastern wind.

Air temperature will be +8+11 at night and +12+14 during the day. Humidity during the day and night will be 70-80 %.

In the regions of the country there will rain with thunderstorms, in some places intense. In the mountains it will snow. In some places fog, moderate east wind.

In the lowlands at night +4+9, during the day it will be +11+16. In the mountains it will be -5 at night and +3+8 in the daytime.