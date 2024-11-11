Youth Gathering at COP29 in Baku

The Young Reporters Academy (YNA) held a key event at COP29, organizing the "Youth Leadership Forum," which brought together the next generation of climate advocates, political leaders, and activists from around the globe.

The forum, titled "YNA's COP29 Youth Leadership Forum," served as a dynamic platform to explore how different approaches can intersect and strengthen each other, with a focus on ensuring intergenerational justice and shaping global climate policy. The event showcased a vibrant mix of discussion, advocacy, lobbying, and direct action, highlighting the crucial role of youth in the climate movement.

Among the speakers was Enhun Biyambadorj, a renowned environmental rights advocate, who called on young people to take an active stance in the fight against climate change. "Youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow; we are the voices of today demanding action," Biyambadorj said, eliciting applause from the audience.

Representing the voices of Palestinian youth at COP29, Mohammad Usrof spoke passionately about the unique climate challenges faced by communities in conflict zones. He emphasized the urgency of including climate justice in broader discussions on human rights and international aid. "We cannot talk about climate solutions without addressing the inequalities that exacerbate its impact," Usrof noted.

Sigurt Seindal Krabbe, a delegate from the UN's Youth Climate and Environment Division, underscored the need to amplify youth voices in international climate negotiations. "Our generation has the most at stake in these decisions, yet we are often left on the sidelines," Krabbe remarked, calling for structural changes to ensure youth perspectives are included in policy-making processes.

Denis Akampurura, Executive Director of the international organization "Good Life" from Uganda, shared insights on grassroots mobilization and the importance of community-led initiatives. He highlighted successful projects aimed at reducing emissions and increasing climate resilience in vulnerable regions. "Climate solutions are already being developed by local communities — we just need to listen and support them," Akampurura urged.

The forum's discussions focused on how young activists can effectively make their voices heard, particularly in venues where policy decisions are made. Participants shared strategies on advocacy, coalition-building, and direct engagement with national governments and international bodies.

A recurring theme throughout the forum was the need for youth to play an active role in addressing climate change and advancing zero-emission targets. The speakers emphasized that young people must continue to challenge international organizations and national governments, demanding accountability and decisive action.

As COP29 progresses, the Youth Leadership Forum has already set the stage for a new wave of climate activism, signaling that young voices are no longer willing to wait on the sidelines. Through their passionate appeals and strategic plans, youth leaders in Baku made it clear: the time for change has come, and they intend to lead the way.