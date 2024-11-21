Weather on November 22
Weather will be changeable in the capital on Friday. Precipitation is possible in places at night. Moderate southwestern wind, which will turn into northwestern one in the evening. Air temperature is +10+12 at night, +13+17 during the day. Humidity is 70-80%.
No precipitation is expected in the country. Moderate eastern wind. In the lowlands at night +6 + 10, in the daytime +15+ 20. In the mountains, up to – 4 frost at night, +5+10 during the day.
- 21 November 2024, 21:22
Recently, public attention has been drawn to a situation surrounding the new Victory Monument commemorating the Karabakh War, which was inaugurated on November 8, 2024, in Baku. Renowned Azerbaijani architect and researcher of historical architectural artifacts, Elchin Aliyev, faced unexpected resistance from plainclothes individuals when attempting to photograph the monument's details.
- 21 November 2024, 10:37
A coalition of 159 professors and academics from 100 universities across 28 countries has urged Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, and COP29 President, Mukhtar Babayev, to advocate for the release of Dr. Gubad Ibadoghlu, an academic economist and environmental activist who has been under indefinite house arrest since July 2023.
The United States Embassy in Azerbaijan is pleased to share that 1,130 Azerbaijanis studied in the United States during the 2023-2024 academic year – a 25.4 percent increase from the previous year. At a special event today hosted by the U.S. Embassy at the COP29 Information Point Bulvar to honor Azerbaijani youth involvement in climate action, U.S. Ambassador Mark Libby stated, "It is clear that Azerbaijanis who set their sights on studying in the United States are increasingly successful in realizing their dreams. The U.S. is the most attractive study destination for students from around the world. More than 1.1 million international students from 210 countries and regions studied there last year.”
- 20 November 2024, 12:27
On 21 November, weather in the capital will be changeable. In the morning and evening there will be drizzle in places. Moderate south-western wind. Air temperature will be +9+11 at night and +12+15 during the day. Humidity 70-80 %.
