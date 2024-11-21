Weather on November 22

Weather will be changeable in the capital on Friday. Precipitation is possible in places at night. Moderate southwestern wind, which will turn into northwestern one in the evening. Air temperature is +10+12 at night, +13+17 during the day. Humidity is 70-80%.

No precipitation is expected in the country. Moderate eastern wind. In the lowlands at night +6 + 10, in the daytime +15+ 20. In the mountains, up to – 4 frost at night, +5+10 during the day.