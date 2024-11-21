  • contact.az Contact
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

The news agency Turan
UN Secretary General arrives in Baku for COP29 closing

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Baku early in the morning on November 21 to participate in the closing events of the COP29 climate conference.

At 14:30, he will hold a press conference to summarize the preliminary results of COP29.

Judging by the latest data, the participants of the event cannot agree on the final document of the conference, which should reflect the issues of financing the fight against climate change.

Politics

  Politics
    • 21 November 2024, 18:00

    German Foreign Minister Calls Alarming Human Rights Situation in Azerbaijan (updated)

    Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who arrived in Baku today, held a press conference at the COP29 climate conference. When asked about the arrested climate activists and opposition figures in Azerbaijan, she stated that Germany advocates for the release of government critics and that she would raise this issue during her meeting with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister. She specifically mentioned the name of Professor Gubad Ibadoglu, a doctor from Dresden University.

  International Activists Protest at COP29 Politics
    • 21 November 2024, 17:32

    International Activists Protest at COP29

    On November 21, climate activists held a series of protests at the COP29 climate conference in Baku. The main themes of the protests included nuclear weapons testing, animal killings, protection of rivers and water bodies, and environmental pollution.

  Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum Calls for Reforms Amid Geopolitical Challenges Politics
    • 21 November 2024, 16:21

    Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum Calls for Reforms Amid Geopolitical Challenges

    The General Assembly of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum (EaP CSF) adopted a resolution on Friday reaffirming its commitment to democratic reforms, regional stability, and European integration amidst escalating geopolitical tensions driven by Russia's ongoing aggression in Ukraine.

  The activist injured himself in jail Politics
    • 21 November 2024, 15:38

    The activist injured himself in jail

    Activist Nijat Ibrahim, who was detained in Baku pre-trial detention center-1, inflicted numerous wounds on himself on November 20 in protest against unjustified criminal prosecution, his wife Parvin Ibrahim told Turan. According to her, on November 21, her husband called her and informed her that the day before he had inflicted incised wounds on himself with a piece of mirror.  In particular, he cut his throat and ears.

