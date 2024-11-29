Weather on Saturday

It will be cloudy in Baku and Absheron on 30 November, with drizzle expected in the morning and yesterday. Wind is north-west. Air temperature will be +7+9 at night and + 9+11 during the day. Humidity 70-80%.

Across the country, rains will occur in the southern zone, in some places intense. Snow is possible in mountainous areas, moderate eastern wind.

In the lowlands at night +2+5, during the day it will be +8+13. In the mountains at night up to - 5 frost, in the daytime - 2+3.