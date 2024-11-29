  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Partly cloudy8.20 C
  • Saturday, 30 November 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(21 minutes ago)
Weather on Saturday

Weather on Saturday

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Weather on Saturday

It will be cloudy in Baku and Absheron on 30 November, with drizzle expected in the morning and yesterday. Wind is north-west.  Air temperature will be +7+9 at night and + 9+11 during the day. Humidity 70-80%.

Across the country, rains will occur in the southern zone, in some places intense. Snow is possible in mountainous areas, moderate eastern wind.

In the lowlands at night +2+5, during the day it will be +8+13. In the mountains at night up to - 5 frost, in the daytime - 2+3.

Leave a review

Social

Мешает ли менталитет примирению Армении с Азербайджаном? - беседа с Робертом Устяном


Follow us on social networks

News Line