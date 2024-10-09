  • contact.az Contact
Weather on Thursday

On 10 October, weather will be changeable in the capital. Rain is possible at night and in the morning in a number of places in Absheron. Wind is north-western.

Air temperature will be +15+19 at night and +22+26 during the day. Humidity will be 70-80% at night and 45-50% during the day.

In the regions of the country, precipitation is possible in some places in the morning and evening. Wind is easterln, moderate.

Air temperature in the lowlands at night +13+18, during the day +25+30. In the mountains at night +5+10, during the day +13+18.

