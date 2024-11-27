Weather on Thursday
Rain is expected in Baku and Absheron on 28 November, forecasters of the National Centre for Hydrometeorology said. However, their today's forecast of rain in Baku has not come true.
On Thursday, forecasters predict north-west wind. Air temperature will be +7+9 at night and +9+11 during the day. Humidity will be 70-80% during the day and night.
In the country on 28 November there will be rain in some places, snow in the mountains. Wind is western, gusty.
In the lowlands at night +4+7, during the day it will be +8+12. In the mountains at night up to -10 frost, during the day - 3+2.
-
- Politics
- 27 November 2024 13:27
-
Social
-
- 27 November 2024, 23:16
This month, cases of illegal surgical operations conducted by unqualified doctors were uncovered at the private Laser Beauty Clinic in Baku. The findings were reported by the Center for Analytical Expertise (CAE) of the Ministry of Health, which inspected the clinic following citizen complaints.
-
- 27 November 2024, 16:04
Military expert and regular on state television channels, Adalat Verdiyev, has been accused of a serious crime—disclosure of military secrets. According to the charge (Article 308 of the Criminal Code), if the accused can prove the disclosure was unintentional, they may face 3 to 7 years in prison. Under aggravating circumstances, the sentence could range from 4 to 8 years.
-
- 27 November 2024, 12:37
Short film "Fragments" by Iqbal Abilov, a Talysh researcher arrested in Azerbaijan, has been recognised at another international film festival.
-
The leading mobile operator remains committed to supporting the development of the national press The leading mobile operator remains committed to fostering the development of the national press. In celebration of Communications and Information Technology Workers' Day on December 6th, Azercell is organizing a specialized training session titled "Media Technologies: Innovations and Trends," designed for journalists covering subjects of technology, innovation, and digital development.
Leave a review