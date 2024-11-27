Weather on Thursday

Rain is expected in Baku and Absheron on 28 November, forecasters of the National Centre for Hydrometeorology said. However, their today's forecast of rain in Baku has not come true.

On Thursday, forecasters predict north-west wind. Air temperature will be +7+9 at night and +9+11 during the day. Humidity will be 70-80% during the day and night.

In the country on 28 November there will be rain in some places, snow in the mountains. Wind is western, gusty.

In the lowlands at night +4+7, during the day it will be +8+12. In the mountains at night up to -10 frost, during the day - 3+2.