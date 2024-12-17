Weather on Wednesday

  • contact.az Contact
On 18 December, the weather in the capital will be changeable. At night, rain is possible, which will turn into wet snow.

Wind is south-western, which will turn into north-western.

Air temperature at night +4+6, during the day will be +8+12. Humidity 65-75%.

Precipitation in the form of snow and sleet is expected in mountainous areas across the country. Fog in places, wind is western.

In the lowlands at night -1+4, daytime +14. In the mountains at night up to -10 frost, during the day 0-5.

