Weather on Wednesday
On 18 December, the weather in the capital will be changeable. At night, rain is possible, which will turn into wet snow.
Wind is south-western, which will turn into north-western.
Air temperature at night +4+6, during the day will be +8+12. Humidity 65-75%.
Precipitation in the form of snow and sleet is expected in mountainous areas across the country. Fog in places, wind is western.
In the lowlands at night -1+4, daytime +14. In the mountains at night up to -10 frost, during the day 0-5.
- 17 December 2024, 13:22
On December 17, the “Media Literacy” conference, organized by the Media Development Agency (MEDIA), was held in Baku. The event, conducted as part of Media Literacy Week, underscored both the opportunities and challenges facing Azerbaijan’s media space in an era of rapid digital expansion and rising concerns about disinformation.
- 17 December 2024, 12:44
Innovative financial solution akart in partnership with Visa and the National Art Museum, introduces new card designs inspired by the works of renowned Azerbaijani artists. In the frame of this unique collaboration, masterpieces by Sattar Bahlulzade, Vajiha Samadova, Mikayıl Abdullayev, Ayyub Mammadov, Tahir Salahov, Rasim Babayev, etc. are now featured on akart.
- 16 December 2024, 17:25
In Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, the weather will be cloudy, with possible precipitation at night. The southern wind will shift to a gusty north-western wind in the evening. Nighttime temperatures will range from +3°C to +6°C, while daytime temperatures will be between +8°C and +12°C. Humidity will be 70-80% at night and 50-55% during the day.
In November 2024, as part of operational and investigative measures, 92 foreigners were detained in Baku for illegally residing in Azerbaijan.
