Wind and fog are expected in Baku

No precipitation is expected in Baku and Absheron on February 1. Forecasters predict light fog in some places at night and in the morning, and there is a chance of a southwesterly wind. The air temperature will be +1 +3° at night, +5 +8° during the day, according to the National Hydrometeorology Service under the Ministry of Ecology. In the regions of Azerbaijan, short-term rains are expected at night and in the morning in some places, and an easterly wind will blow at times. The air temperature will be from -3° to +2° at night, +5 +9° during the day;

-8 -13° is expected in the mountains at night, 0-5° in the afternoon. There is a chance of ice on the roads at night in some mountainous areas.