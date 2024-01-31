Wind and fog are expected in Baku
No precipitation is expected in Baku and Absheron on February 1. Forecasters predict light fog in some places at night and in the morning, and there is a chance of a southwesterly wind. The air temperature will be +1 +3° at night, +5 +8° during the day, according to the National Hydrometeorology Service under the Ministry of Ecology. In the regions of Azerbaijan, short-term rains are expected at night and in the morning in some places, and an easterly wind will blow at times. The air temperature will be from -3° to +2° at night, +5 +9° during the day;
-8 -13° is expected in the mountains at night, 0-5° in the afternoon. There is a chance of ice on the roads at night in some mountainous areas.
In World
31 January 2024 16:09
Social
31 January 2024, 17:05
Ruslan Izzetli, a member of the “Platform III of the Republic,” has been called up for military training. On January 31, he received a call from the Agdam district department of the state Service for Mobilization and Conscription and was ordered to report to the area to participate in military training, Izzetli told Turan. He regards this decision as "a political indication against the background of recent political tensions." Izzetli recalled that he had only recently served in the army.
31 January 2024, 16:03
The consequences of the landslide that occurred last September have not yet been eliminated in the village of Shuvi I in the Astara region. The villagers complain that their houses have become uninhabitable, but the relevant structures do not take any measures. "The landslide started after the rains in September. And in recent days, as a result of snowfall, the landslide has expanded. Three houses were damaged in the village, including my house," said local resident Habil Cumshudov. According to the man, his house turned out to be in an unsuitable condition for habitation.
31 January 2024, 15:55
Starting February 1, car owners in Azerbaijan will face a new disposal fee during technical inspections, in addition to the existing state fee. Under the "Law on Production and Household Waste," cars are now required to undergo inspections every two years for vehicles aged four years, and annually for those over a decade old.
31 January 2024, 14:50
Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, has announced its membership in the United Nations Global Compact. The Global Compact, an initiative under the United Nations, aims to promote the social responsibility of businesses and encourage their adherence to sustainable development principles.
