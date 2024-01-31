Ruslan Izzetli is being drafted again
Ruslan Izzetli, a member of the “Platform III of the Republic,” has been called up for military training.
On January 31, he received a call from the Agdam district department of the state Service for Mobilization and Conscription and was ordered to report to the area to participate in military training, Izzetli told Turan. He regards this decision as "a political indication against the background of recent political tensions." Izzetli recalled that he had only recently served in the army.
"I contacted my former colleagues, but no one received a summons to attend the training camp. I recently served in the army, in that case, why am I being called to the training camp? On the other hand, we participated in the battles, we have experience that is above all exercises," Izzetli said.
He said that on February 2 he will go to Agdam, where he will undergo a medical examination. "It will become clear from the decision of the medical commission whether my call for training is a special indication or not. Three years ago, the same commission first recognized that I had health problems, and then recognized me fit for service and I was drafted into the army," Izzetli said. He noted that he suffers from a vertebral hernia and doctors forbade him to engage in heavy physical activities.
Izzetli said that in 2020, while serving in the army, he underwent surgery, but when the fighting in Karabakh began, he voluntarily took part in them. "And now, if the commission finds me fit to participate in the training camp, I will participate.
It was not possible to get comments from the state service for mobilization and military conscription.
