Western Azerbaijan Community Slams U.S. Senator Ben Cardin's

The Western Azerbaijan Community issued a condemnation against Senator Ben Cardin for what they termed as "Azerbaijanophobic activities," questioning his authority to speak on behalf of the "international community." In a strongly-worded statement, the community challenged Cardin's representation of the international community, asserting that it extends far beyond the confines of the U.S. Senate.

"The 'international community' is not just the U.S. Senate. The international community is the trust of 120 NAM countries in Azerbaijan, which led the Movement, the largest institution in the world after the UN, for four years. The international community is the unanimous decision of world countries to hold COP29, considered the world's largest event, in Azerbaijan," the community declared.

Criticizing Cardin's approach, the statement highlighted the need for a broader perspective, urging the senator to redirect his focus to domestic issues. "If Ben Cardin, with his crusader mentality, is so concerned about human rights, then let him focus on ensuring the rights of Native Americans in the U.S. itself, and raise his voice against police brutality and armed violence," emphasized the Western Azerbaijan Community.

Senator Ben Cardin, Chair of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, recently called on Azerbaijani authorities to cease political repressions. He expressed concerns over Azerbaijan's treatment of journalists, the alleged illegal detention of opposition figures, and accusations of transnational repression as anti-democratic tactics.

"Azerbaijan's assault on journalists, illegal detention of opposition & alleged use of transnational repression are anti-democratic tactics. Baku must release political prisoners & halt harassment to be part of the international community, ahead of COP29," Cardin asserted on his X platform account.