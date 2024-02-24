Wind expected in Baku and snow in mountains on Sunday

On Sunday, 25 February in Baku and Absheron Peninsula variable cloudiness is expected, sometimes cloudy. At night there is a possibility of short-term precipitation in some places, moderate north-east wind will blow.

Air temperature will be +1-+3° at night and +3-+5° during the day, the National Hydrometeorological Service reports.

Precipitation is expected in some areas of Azerbaijan, snow is expected in mountainous and foothill regions. Fog is expected in some places, moderate east wind will blow.

Air temperature will be 0-+4° at night, +5-+8° in the daytime, +3-+8° at night in the mountains, -11-16° in the highlands, 0-5° in the daytime.

Ice is possible on roads at night and in the morning in some mountainous areas.--