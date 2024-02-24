Wind expected in Baku and snow in mountains on Sunday
Wind expected in Baku and snow in mountains on Sunday
On Sunday, 25 February in Baku and Absheron Peninsula variable cloudiness is expected, sometimes cloudy. At night there is a possibility of short-term precipitation in some places, moderate north-east wind will blow.
Air temperature will be +1-+3° at night and +3-+5° during the day, the National Hydrometeorological Service reports.
Precipitation is expected in some areas of Azerbaijan, snow is expected in mountainous and foothill regions. Fog is expected in some places, moderate east wind will blow.
Air temperature will be 0-+4° at night, +5-+8° in the daytime, +3-+8° at night in the mountains, -11-16° in the highlands, 0-5° in the daytime.
Ice is possible on roads at night and in the morning in some mountainous areas.--
-
-
- Social
- 24 February 2024 18:49
Social
-
- 24 February 2024, 20:45
On February 24, the Khatai District Court of Baku extended the pre-trial detention of Elnur Hasanov, an activist of the Narimanov district organization of the Popular Front Party, by another month.
-
- 24 February 2024, 18:49
On February 24, the Khatai District Court extended the arrest period for another 3 months (until May 29) for journalist Nargiz Absalamova, who was detained in a criminal case against employees of the online publication Abzas-Media.
-
- 23 February 2024, 16:08
On February 23, in the Baku Serious Crimes Court, at the trial in the case of the head of the “Khural TV” Internet resource Avaz Zeynalli and the head of the “Seda TV” YouTube channel Elnur Shukyurov, the defendants were given the floor for final speech.
-
- 23 February 2024, 15:42
On Saturday, February 24, short-term rains are expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula at night and in the morning, a north-easterly wind will blow. The air temperature at night will be +1 +3°, during the day +4 +6°, the National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology.
Leave a review