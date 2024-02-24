The court extended the arrest of journalist Nargiz Absalamova for another 3 months

On February 24, the Khatai District Court extended the arrest period for another 3 months (until May 29) for journalist Nargiz Absalamova, who was detained in a criminal case against employees of the online publication Abzas-Media.

Her lawyer, Rovshana Rahimli, said that the prosecution based its arguments for extending the arrest on the fact that the journalist could escape if he was released and created obstacles to the investigation.

The extension of the investigation was justified by the fact that requests had been sent and other perpetrators would be invited. However, the extension of detention is illegal, the lawyer said.

In court, Nargiz Absalamova again denied the charges and said that she was arrested for journalistic activities.

Recall that since November 20, 2023, five employees of Absas Media were arrested on false charges (smuggling).

International media protection organizations called on the Azerbaijani authorities to immediately release the detained journalists and stop pressure on the media.