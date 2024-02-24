Arrest term extended for an activist who criticized police
On February 24, the Khatai District Court of Baku extended the pre-trial detention of Elnur Hasanov, an activist of the Narimanov district organization of the Popular Front Party, by another month.
According to the PFPA, Elnur Hasanov called his relatives after the trial and reported that during the 3 months while he was in prison, no investigative actions were taken against him.
“Elnur Hasanov was arrested on charges of drug possession; he does not admit the charge; he connects his detention with a critical speech addressed to the leadership of the Main Directorate of the Road Police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs,” the PFPA statement says.
Elnur Hasanov was arrested on November 28, 2023 on charges of drug trafficking (Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code). The activist believes that the real reason for his arrest is criticism of the actions of the traffic police.
24 February 2024 18:49
24 February 2024, 18:49
