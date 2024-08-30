Windy weather is expected in Baku on Saturday

Mostly dry weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on August 31. The northwestern wind will change to a northeastern direction during the day. Air temperatures will range from +20°C to +25°C at night and from +32°C to +37°C during the day, according to the National Hydrometeorology Service of the Ministry of Ecology.

In other regions of Azerbaijan, dry weather is also expected. However, in some mountainous areas, there might be brief, light showers and thunderstorms during the day. A moderate easterly wind will prevail. Temperatures in these regions will range from +19°C to +24°C at night and from +33°C to +38°C during the day. In the mountains, temperatures will be between +12°C and +17°C at night and from +21°C to +26°C during the day.