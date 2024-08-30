Windy weather is expected in Baku on Saturday
Mostly dry weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on August 31. The northwestern wind will change to a northeastern direction during the day. Air temperatures will range from +20°C to +25°C at night and from +32°C to +37°C during the day, according to the National Hydrometeorology Service of the Ministry of Ecology.
In other regions of Azerbaijan, dry weather is also expected. However, in some mountainous areas, there might be brief, light showers and thunderstorms during the day. A moderate easterly wind will prevail. Temperatures in these regions will range from +19°C to +24°C at night and from +33°C to +38°C during the day. In the mountains, temperatures will be between +12°C and +17°C at night and from +21°C to +26°C during the day.
- Economics
- 30 August 2024 14:50
Social
- 31 August 2024, 15:08
No precipitation is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula; the northwestern wind will change to a southeastern wind during the day. Air temperatures will range from 21-26°C at night and 33-38°C during the day, according to the National Hydrometeorology Service of the Ministry of Ecology.
- 30 August 2024, 17:53
A fire has erupted at the Experimental and Testing Production of the Scientific Research Institute of SOCAR (the state oil company) in the Surakhani district of Baku, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported. "Thanks to the urgent and necessary measures taken by the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the spread of the fire to neighboring areas, including nearby residential buildings, has been prevented," the statement reads. Efforts to extinguish the fire are still ongoing.
- 30 August 2024, 17:45
In September, the average monthly air temperature in Azerbaijan is expected to be close to the climatic norm. Precipitation levels will also be near the norm, but in some areas, they will exceed it, according to the September forecast from the National Hydrometeorological Service.
- 30 August 2024, 17:34
Three Afghan nationals were detained while attempting to illegally cross the state border of Azerbaijan from Iran, a statement from the State Border Service of Azerbaijan. Samadi Safi Abdurahman oglu, Sattari Sifar Khan oglu, and Vekili Mukhb Seyfulla oglu were detained while trying to breach the border in the area serviced by the “Goradiz” Border Detachment. Operational and investigative measures are underway regarding the incident. It should be noted that recently another Afghan national was detained for attempting to cross the Azerbaijani border by swimming across the Caspian Sea.
