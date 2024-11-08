Azərbaycanda Nəqliyyat və Kommunikasiya Holdinqi Yarandı: Arxa Plan və Gözləntilər

On November 7, 2024, a decree by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan led to the creation of a new transport and communications holding company, AZCON. The President explained this decision as a necessity for a "flexible management system that meets modern requirements to improve the operations of state enterprises in the transport and communications sector, enhance their economic efficiency, and increase contributions to the state budget."

According to the decree, the "Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding (AZCON)" will operate as a public legal entity. The Supervisory Board will oversee the overall activities of the holding, while day-to-day management will be conducted by an Executive Director (candidates for this position are under consideration).

The Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan (currently Rashad Nabiyev) has been appointed as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The board will also include the Deputy Ministers of Economy, Finance, and Digital Development and Transport, the Director of the State Civil Aviation Agency, the Chairman of the State Maritime and Port Agency, and the Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Space Agency (Azercosmos).

The following entities will be managed by AZCON:

"Azerbaijan Airlines" Closed Joint-Stock Company (AZAL)

"Azerbaijan Railways" Closed Joint-Stock Company

"Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company" Closed Joint-Stock Company

"Baku Metro" Closed Joint-Stock Company

"Baku International Sea Trade Port" Closed Joint-Stock Company

"BakuBus" LLC

Baku Shipyard

Additionally, the holding will oversee structures affiliated with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, including "Azercosmos," "Aztelekom" LLC, "Azerbaijan International Telecom" (AzInTelecom) LLC, "Azerpost" LLC, "Baku Taxi Service" LLC, and the "Broadcasting and Satellite Communication" production association.

"The enterprises transferred to the Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding will be managed according to unified principles aimed at improving their operations, enhancing competitiveness, and ensuring financial sustainability," the Presidential Decree stated.

The Supervisory Board will be responsible for approving the income and expenditure budgets of the state enterprises under its management, managing the funds generated from these enterprises, evaluating their performance, and overseeing the execution of income and expenditure plans.

The authorized capital of the holding company is set at 10 million manats, funded through payments from the state enterprises managed by the holding.

The holding's activities will be financed from the following sources:

Payments made by the state enterprises under the holding's management (in amounts and forms determined by the President of Azerbaijan for each enterprise);

Other sources not prohibited by law.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has been instructed to prepare and submit proposals for improving the legal framework related to the creation of the holding within five months. The Ministry of Economy will assist with the state registration of the holding.

AZCON itself must prepare a draft charter for the public legal entity and submit it to the President of Azerbaijan within one month.

Expert opinions

ASTNA collected expert opinions on the establishment of a large-scale holding company in Azerbaijan, which encompasses key entities contributing to the country's GDP and state budget.

One expert working in Azerbaijan’s transport sector told ASTNA that the "goal of the holding is to bring the companies under its management in line with modern corporate governance standards, potentially transforming them from Closed Joint-Stock Companies (CJSC) into Open Joint-Stock Companies (OJSC), followed by the public offering of some of their shares (i.e., IPO)."

“The transport and communications sector is crucial for Azerbaijan's economy, and it is necessary to increase the profitability of its constituent companies. This is the task of AZCON,” noted the expert.

Independent transport analyst Rauf Agamirzoyev believes that the decision to establish the holding stems from the need to optimize the management system in the transport and communications sphere.

“The decree indicates that transport and telecommunications are becoming increasingly important both for the country and the broader region. The decision to boost their development was long overdue and is timely,” Agamirzoyev told ASTNA.

He added that the transfer of certain companies from the existing Azerbaijan Investment Holding (AIH) to the new holding company AZCON is understandable.

“This step is logical, appropriate, and efficient. Transport and communications are highly specialized economic sectors, and their development should be supervised separately with a narrow focus. These industries differ significantly from others. The President's decision is timely, as the role of transport, telecommunications, and IT is steadily growing, necessitating greater transparency, improved operations, and measures to increase profitability,” Agamirzoyev stated.

Independent economist Natig Jafarli, speaking to ASTNA, pointed out that numerous key companies have effectively been removed from the control of the AIH, signaling a reduction in its powers.

“A few years ago, the AIH was established, incorporating nearly all state assets, which were effectively managed by the Ministry of Economy. Now, many of these assets are being transferred from the Ministry's control to a new, separate holding. For Azerbaijan, which positions itself as a regional logistics hub connecting West and East, and North and South, transport and communications are critical segments. AZCON must ensure the efficient management of the entire logistics and communications system to enhance the effectiveness of its international obligations and powers,” Jafarli stated.

However, he also noted, “Based on the experience of AIH, managing key Azerbaijani companies through a large holding entity has not always been effective, and whether the duplication of holdings will yield the desired result is still uncertain and raises doubts.”

“We need not only to change the form of management of Azerbaijan's specialized companies but also to change the substance, by implementing an effective and transparent management mechanism. Perhaps some assets require privatization following a review of the operations of strategically important entities. Within the new holding, there are companies that could be partially privatized since complex assets are often better managed with the involvement of private capital. Long-term experience in Azerbaijan's economy has shown that the state is not always the best manager of economic assets. Sometimes, it is better to share governmental powers and foster cooperation between private businesses and the state. The state should not always be the primary player. Partial privatization in the transport, IT, and telecommunications sectors would increase the profitability of these specialized companies, create new jobs, and save state budget funds currently allocated to these state enterprises, which could instead be directed towards addressing other pressing national issues,” Jafarli emphasized.

It is noteworthy that telecommunications and communications, alongside tourism and construction, have demonstrated strong growth rates.

For the first nine months of 2024, the growth rate in the communications sector exceeded 12%, with its contribution to GDP amounting to 2.56 billion manats out of a total GDP of 31.44 billion manats.

However, this sector of the economy clearly has significant growth potential, given global trends and technological advancements.

Additionally, this sector belongs to the non-oil part of Azerbaijan's GDP, and its development will support the diversification of the national economy.

As for transport, Azerbaijan has "tasted the profits" from international transport and logistics corridors (e.g., "North-South," "Middle Corridor") and aims to leverage AZCON not only to strengthen its role in these corridors but also to accumulate increasing revenues.