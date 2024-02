Azərbaycanla sərhəddə təxribat ola bilər? – İlham İsmayıl saat 16:00-da Çətin sualda

In a recent meeting with Secretary General Martin Chungong of the Interparliamentary Union, President Ilham Aliyev voiced strong objections to the decision made by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to strip the Azerbaijani delegation of its voting rights. The President attributed this decision to a minority group's initiative and contended that it goes against established parliamentary traditions. He insisted that the rights of the Azerbaijani delegation must be reinstated, warning that failure to do so could lead to a reconsideration of Azerbaijan's participation in the Council of Europe and the European Court of Human Rights.