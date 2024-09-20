Can Azerbaijan Trust Israel on National Security Matters?
The Government of Azerbaijan is offering Israeli high-tech companies the opportunity to relocate in exchange for generous tax incentives. This was reported by the Israeli publication Globes, citing its sources within companies that are considering the move.
“In particular, Azerbaijan is offering complete exemption from corporate tax, property tax, land tax, and dividend tax for a period of 10 years. These are just some of the incentives that Azerbaijan has begun offering to selected Israeli startups. This step is related to the launch of a technology park built in Baku, but from the perspective of the Azerbaijani government, companies can be relocated to any part of the country,” the publication writes.
As Globes learned, a number of Israeli high-tech companies are already in negotiations to make the move.
“In addition to the aforementioned tax incentives, company employees will be able to receive a zero income tax rate on monthly salaries up to 4,700 USD. To qualify for the incentives, the company must provide data on its activities for the past year or confirm an annual turnover of 200,000 manat. The program includes support for immigration to the country, which encompasses assistance in obtaining residency permits and resolving everyday issues.”
“Azerbaijan strives to become the technological 'father' of the Eurasian region, so relocating there can benefit companies as a gateway to Turkic countries. Baku’s relations with Ankara are based on the idea of 'one nation, two countries.' Therefore, companies aiming to operate in Turkey will be able to take advantage of the situation,” the publication adds.
What Prospects Does This Step Hold for Azerbaijan?
In the program “Complex Question,” security expert Sulkheddin Akbar addresses this issue.
According to him, if Azerbaijan decides to entrust the high-tech sector to a foreign state, in this case, Israel, and even offers tax preferences, it means that Azerbaijan is fully trusting Israel. This is an unexpected decision because such relations can only exist with strategic allies. However, Azerbaijan does not have a strategic alliance agreement with Israel.
“In my opinion, this is an extremely risky endeavor. Today, we have excellent relations with Israel. But will they always remain so? Moreover, considering that Azerbaijan’s experience in this field is limited, that it has a very underdeveloped infrastructure, and is significantly lagging behind Israel in scientific, technical, and technological areas, this means that Israel will unquestionably dominate our cyberspace,” Akbar says.
In his view, Azerbaijan should not undertake such steps without consulting its only strategic ally, whom it trusts.
o1-mini
Difficult question
-
- 19 September 2024, 23:50
According to a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, September 20 will be annually celebrated in Azerbaijan as State Sovereignty Day. The decree states that victory was achieved in the 44-day Patriotic War that began on September 27, 2020. On September 19, 2023, an anti-terrorist operation commenced in Azerbaijan's Karabakh Economic Region. As a result of this operation, which lasted only 23 hours and concluded on September 20, the valiant Azerbaijani army successfully accomplished all its assigned tasks at a high professional level. Thus, with this latest brilliant victory, Azerbaijan's sovereignty was fully restored.
-
Passions surrounding the Zangezur Corridor continue unabated. Iran keeps threatening everyone and everything, but it’s unclear what it wants. As they say in Armenia, Baku is presenting new conditions, while Yerevan declares its readiness to sign a peace treaty. The Americans and the French are calling for the signing of a peace agreement.
-
- 17 September 2024, 22:31
It is reported that the issue of "The situation with human rights in Azerbaijan" has been included in the agenda of the autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). On the first day of the session, September 30, an urgent debate titled "The worsening situation with human rights, the rule of law, and democracy in Azerbaijan" is scheduled.
-
- 16 September 2024, 20:11
Azerbaijan has recently concluded another round of elections. The snap parliamentary elections, held on September 1, have ended. These were the second snap elections within a year, following the early presidential elections in February this year.
Leave a review