Biden, Harris To Host Zelensky At White House Next Thursday
U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is also the Democratic nominee for president, will separately host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House next Thursday to discuss his victory plan and current state of war, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
The White House said in a statement that Biden and Harris will "emphasize their unshakeable commitment to stand with Ukraine until it prevails in this war.”
While in Washington, Zelenskyy will also meet with Congressional leaders. His meeting with former President and current Republican nominee Donald Trump is yet to be confirmed, as TURAN was told by diplomatic sources.
Zelenskyy will be visiting in the U.S. all next week to attend the 79th UN General Assembly, where he is scheduled to address the world leaders on Wednesday as well as to attend the UN Security Council High-Level Briefing on Ukraine, where Russia's Sergey Lavrov will also be present.
The State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing that during the Security Council event, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will underscore how Russia’s war against Ukraine represents a fundamental violation of the UN Charter and undermines a stable and open international system. No Blinken-Lavrov engagement is expected there, Miller told TURAN's correspondent.
