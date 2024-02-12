İlham Əliyevin yeni dövrü. Nələr dəyişməlidir? – Natiq Cəfərli saat 16:00-da Çətin sualda
Son vaxtlar belə fikir formalaşdırılıb ki, seçkidən sonra yeni dövr başlayacaq. Prezident İlham Əliyev bu ilin yanvarında yerli telekanallara müsahibəsində də bildirmişdi ki, ölkədə yeni dövr başlayacaq. Son günlər deputatlar, rəsmilər də eyni tezisi təkrar edirlər.
Prezident yeni dövr dedikdə nəyi nəzərdə tutur? Əslində yeni dövrü başlanması üçün hansı addımlar atılmalıdır?
İqtisadçı Natiq Cəfərli Kamran Mahmudovun təqdimatında yayımlanan “Çətin sual” verilişində bu barədə danışır.
-
-
- Politics
- 12 February 2024 13:24
Difficult question
-
- 9 February 2024, 17:56
The recently concluded presidential elections in Azerbaijan, held on February 7, have drawn scrutiny from international observers, with preliminary reports indicating significant shortcomings in the electoral process. The Joint Observation Mission of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) has highlighted concerns over the lack of genuine competition and restricted conditions leading up to the elections.
-
- 8 February 2024, 20:23
The dust has settled after Azerbaijan's early presidential elections on February 7, with Ilham Aliyev clinching victory, securing his fifth term in office over the next seven years. The swift announcement of these elections, catching the opposition off guard, virtually assured Aliyev's triumph, leaving little room for doubt among observers.
-
- 6 February 2024, 14:36
Media outlets reported on February 3 that a Czech national was detained by Azerbaijani authorities while attempting to cross the provisional border from Armenia to Azerbaijan. The authorities notified the Czech Consulate in Baku. An investigation is ongoing to establish the individual's identity. However, neither official institutions in Azerbaijan nor in Prague have issued statements regarding the incident.
-
- 5 February 2024, 18:05
Azerbaijan is reportedly contemplating a reconsideration of its participation in the Council of Europe and the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), as disclosed by confidential sources cited by local media. The nation's Foreign Ministry and presidential administration experts are said to be actively studying legal aspects linked to a potential withdrawal from these prominent international bodies.
Leave a review