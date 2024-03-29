Turkey's role in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: in the press review for March 29, 2024

In recent years, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has witnessed significant developments, with key players like Turkey actively participating in negotiations and military operations. Analyzing recent articles from Azerbaijani media outlets such as Redaktor.az, Metbuat.az, and Müsavat.com sheds light on Turkey's role in the conflict and its implications for the region.

Redaktor.az: In an article discussing Turkey's involvement in the negotiations surrounding the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, political scientist Ilgar Velizade emphasizes Turkey's pivotal role. Velizade highlights Turkey's stance on the conflict, particularly its condition for Armenia to withdraw from occupied territories as a prerequisite for improved relations and open borders. He asserts that Turkey's participation in negotiations is crucial, akin to Russia's involvement, given its significant leverage. Velizade warns that ignoring Turkey's role could impede peaceful conflict resolution.(https://redaktor.az/news/politics/110794-turkiye-danisiqlarda-yer-alacaq

Metbuat.az:Poitologist Ramil Mammadli evaluates the liberation of Hadrut, stressing its strategic importance. Mammadli contends that the Azerbaijani military's success in Hadrut strengthens its position in Nagorno-Karabakh's southern region, particularly in controlling strategic heights like the Argunesh mountain range. He argues that the liberation of Hadrut signals the end of the so-called regime in Nagorno-Karabakh, challenging Armenian claims to the territory and reinforcing Azerbaijani military dominance.(https://metbuat.az/news/1391843/hadrutun-fethi-qondarma-rejimin-movcudluguna-son-qoydu.html)

Müsavat.com: President Ilham Aliyev's interview with Turkish NTV underscores Turkey's integral role in resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Aliyev highlights Turkey's historical ties to the region and its active engagement in diplomatic efforts. He stresses the importance of Turkey's participation in negotiations, citing recent discussions between Turkish and Russian officials on the issue. Aliyev dismisses Russian objections to Turkey's involvement, asserting that Turkey's presence is necessary for achieving a lasting peace.(https://musavat.com/news/prezident-ilham-eliyev-turkiyenin-ntv-televiziyasina-musahibe-verib_744351.html)

Analysis: These articles reflect a consensus on Turkey's significant role in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Turkey's stance on the issue, historical ties to the region, and diplomatic efforts position it as a key player in negotiations. Despite objections from some quarters, including Russia, Turkey's active involvement is seen as essential for achieving a peaceful resolution. The recent military successes of Azerbaijani forces, coupled with Turkey's diplomatic initiatives, underscore the evolving dynamics of the conflict and the potential for a lasting settlement with Turkey's continued engagement. As the situation unfolds, Turkey's role is likely to remain central in shaping the future of Nagorno-Karabakh and the broader South Caucasus region.