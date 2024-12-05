A Call for Justice and Return: The Second International Conference on Western Azerbaijan

On December 5, over 100 delegates from 51 countries gathered in Azerbaijan's capital for the Second International Conference on the Western Azerbaijan Community. The two-day event, titled "The Right to Return: Ensuring Justice for Azerbaijanis Forcibly Expelled from Armenia," focused on addressing the legal, cultural, and humanitarian challenges faced by Azerbaijanis displaced from present-day Armenia.

The conference opened with a poignant short film documenting the history and struggle of the Western Azerbaijani community. A message from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, read by Adalat Valiyev, Head of the Department for Political Parties and Legislative Authorities of the Presidential Administration, emphasized Azerbaijan's unwavering commitment to justice and the right of return for its displaced citizens.

The event aimed to highlight international legal principles and human rights frameworks underpinning the right to return. Delegates stressed the importance of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which advocate for non-discrimination and equal legal protection for displaced populations. References to the European Convention on Human Rights and the Vienna Declaration underscored the responsibility of states to uphold human rights and ensure accountability.

Discussions also focused on preserving the cultural and historical identity of Western Azerbaijanis—a critical component of restoring dignity and belonging. Participants described this as a moral imperative, arguing that the displacement of Azerbaijanis constitutes a violation of international norms that demands rectification.

Established in 2022 as the successor to the Azerbaijani Refugees Society, the Western Azerbaijan Community has emerged as a leading advocate for the rights of displaced Azerbaijanis. Its mission includes ensuring a safe and dignified return through a legally binding international agreement supported by monitoring mechanisms to prevent discrimination and ensure long-term security for returnees.

The organization is also developing a sustainable reintegration program, including socio-economic and humanitarian assistance to help repatriates rebuild their lives. Additionally, the community calls for global recognition of the mass displacement of Azerbaijanis as a grave injustice, advocating for dialogue and reconciliation under international oversight.

Key treaties and conventions were central to discussions, including the 1951 Refugee Convention, the Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities, and the European Convention on Human Rights. Delegates argued that these legal instruments form the foundation for efforts to secure justice for displaced Azerbaijanis and uphold their rights.

The conference is set to conclude on December 6 with a cultural program celebrating the heritage of Western Azerbaijanis and strengthening international solidarity. Organizers view the event not only as an advocacy forum but also as a platform to amplify the voices of displaced individuals and garner tangible international support.

Amid these discussions, Baku’s resolve remains steadfast: the right to return is not merely a legal principle but a moral imperative. For Azerbaijan, the pursuit of justice for displaced persons is inextricably linked to the country’s broader aspirations for peace and reconciliation in the South Caucasus.

As delegates deliberate on pathways to justice, the conference serves as a reminder of the enduring impact of displacement and the critical role of international solidarity in addressing historical grievances. For the Western Azerbaijani community, the right to return is more than a goal; it is a symbol of hope and a testament to the resilience of those who have been uprooted.

The final wave of Azerbaijani expulsions from the Republic of Armenia occurred between 1987 and 1989, forcing the last 200,000 of 1.5 million Azerbaijanis to leave their homeland.