Aliyev Concerned About Armenia’s Reluctance to Pursue Peace

In his address to the Second International Conference on Western Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the large-scale displacement experienced by Azerbaijanis throughout the 20th century. He emphasized that over 120 million people worldwide currently face forced displacement, a crisis requiring collective international action.

Aliyev underscored the systematic ethnic cleansing endured by Azerbaijanis in Western Azerbaijan, within the territory of modern Armenia. He cited deportations during 1918–1921, 1948–1953, and 1987–1991, which expelled hundreds of thousands of people, transforming Armenia into a mono-ethnic state devoid of Azerbaijani presence.

"By erasing traces of Azerbaijani heritage, Armenia systematically destroyed cultural monuments, desecrated cemeteries, and appropriated Islamic architecture, such as the Blue Mosque, distorting its historical identity," Aliyev stated.

The president noted that these acts go beyond cultural vandalism—they represent a deliberate attempt to rewrite the region's history and suppress its multi-ethnic heritage.

The 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which ended in Azerbaijan’s victory, was presented by Aliyev as a turning point for justice. The government’s "Great Return Program," enabling displaced Azerbaijanis to resettle in liberated territories, was highlighted as a significant step in addressing long-standing grievances.

However, Aliyev expressed concern over Armenia’s unwillingness to embrace peace. “Deep-seated hostility, territorial claims enshrined in Armenia’s constitution, and ongoing militarization hinder the prospects of lasting peace,” he stated.

The Western Azerbaijan Community has actively sought dialogue with Armenian authorities, advocating for the peaceful return of displaced Azerbaijanis to their ancestral lands in line with international law. Despite repeated appeals, Armenia has rejected these initiatives, calling into question its commitment to reconciliation.

The president called on UNESCO to investigate and document the destruction of Azerbaijani cultural heritage in Armenia and urged international stakeholders to support peace initiatives ensuring the safe and dignified return of displaced persons.

“This is a human rights issue. International endorsement of these initiatives is crucial for justice and reconciliation,” Aliyev stressed.

The conference, titled "Right to Return: Ensuring Justice for Azerbaijanis Forcibly Displaced from Armenia," serves as a platform to raise global awareness about the plight of forcibly displaced Azerbaijanis and broader displacement challenges worldwide. The Azerbaijani government envisions the event evolving into a global dialogue hub for addressing forced migration and the right to return.

The conference brought together representatives from diverse fields, including legal experts, historians, and human rights advocates. Participants conveyed a unified message: securing justice for displaced communities is paramount to achieving lasting peace and regional stability.