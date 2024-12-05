Rufat Safarov's family refutes dirty insinuations about him in pro-governmental media

The family of human rights defender Rufat Safarov refuted false information spread in some pro-government media aimed at discrediting him.

‘They wrote false, slanderous information about Rufat, about the alleged conflict in our family. All these are lies. They want to defame Rufat in the eyes of the public. The true reason for his arrest is his human rights activities,’ his mother Taira Tairgyzy told Turan Agency.

Recall that Safarov was detained on 3 December. He was charged under three Articles of the Criminal Code - 178.3.2 (fraud committed with large-scale damage), 221.1 (hooliganism) and 127.2.3 (intentional infliction of less serious harm to health, by generally dangerous means or out of hooliganism).

Safarov denied the charges against him and claimed that he was prosecuted for his human rights activities and his award from the US State Department.