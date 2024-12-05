Rufat Safarov
Rufat Safarov's family refutes dirty insinuations about him in pro-governmental media
The family of human rights defender Rufat Safarov refuted false information spread in some pro-government media aimed at discrediting him.
‘They wrote false, slanderous information about Rufat, about the alleged conflict in our family. All these are lies. They want to defame Rufat in the eyes of the public. The true reason for his arrest is his human rights activities,’ his mother Taira Tairgyzy told Turan Agency.
Recall that Safarov was detained on 3 December. He was charged under three Articles of the Criminal Code - 178.3.2 (fraud committed with large-scale damage), 221.1 (hooliganism) and 127.2.3 (intentional infliction of less serious harm to health, by generally dangerous means or out of hooliganism).
Safarov denied the charges against him and claimed that he was prosecuted for his human rights activities and his award from the US State Department.
-
-
- Politics
- 5 December 2024 12:04
Politics
-
- 5 December 2024, 20:02
As part of the OSCE Foreign Ministerial Council meeting in Malta today, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with civil society representatives from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Ukraine.
-
The Chair of the European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Human Rights, Mounir Satouri, has called on Azerbaijan’s authorities to lift travel restrictions on Professor Qubad Ibadoghlu, currently under house arrest, enabling him to attend the Sakharov Prize award ceremony in Strasbourg.
-
- 5 December 2024, 17:46
The Separate Combined Arms Army (stationed in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic) conducted command-staff exercises.
-
- 5 December 2024, 17:31
The Council today decided to prolong and update the list of individuals, entities, and bodies subject to restrictive measures against serious human rights violations and abuses, for a further year until 8 December 2025.
Leave a review