Blinken Urges Georgian Dream To Ciese Repressive Tactics, Signals More Sanctions

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken indicated Wednesday that the country was preparing to impose more sanctions on Georgian Dream as he denounced Georgia's ruling party's "brutal and unjustified violence" against opposition protesters, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

"The United States strongly condemns the Georgian Dream party's brutal and unjustified violence against Georgian citizens, protesters, members of the media, and opposition figures," Blinken said in a statement warning of possible sanctions against those "who undermine democratic processes or institutions in Georgia."

The move came as dozens of current and former top U.S. national security officials, including the Congressional Helsinki Commission Chairman Congressman Joe Wilson, recently urged the State Department to punish those involved in perpetrating violence and brutality against innocent Georgians immediately.

"If we do not act now, the Georgian Dream will continue escalating their campaign of violence and brutality to levels we have not seen in the country in decades," Wilson said earlier in a statement.

Highlighting the two states' 32 years of cooperation, Blinken reiterated the U.S. support for the people of Georgia and their democratic aspirations: "Our partnership has been rooted in our shared love of freedom and democracy and a desire to see Georgia in the Euro-Atlantic family. We have worked hand-in-hand with successive Georgian governments and the Georgian people to develop Georgia’s economy, improve its education system, enhance defense capabilities, and expand its health and agriculture sectors. The United States has been a strong supporter of Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and our commitment to the brave people of Georgia and their Euro-Atlantic aspirations is ironclad."

Blinken went on to urge Georgian Dream to cease its repressive tactics, including its use of arbitrary detention and physical violence, to attempt to silence its critics. "We are particularly concerned by reports of serious injuries sustained by people at the hands of law enforcement. Those detained for exercising their human rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression must be released immediately, and officials responsible for the unlawful use of force must be held fully accountable," he added.

He concluded: "The United States stands in solidarity with the Georgian people and their democratic aspirations. Those who undermine democratic processes or institutions in Georgia – including those who suppress Georgian citizens’ right to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression – will be held to account. In addition to continuing our previously announced comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation, the United States is now preparing to use the tools at our disposal, including additional sanctions."