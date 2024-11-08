Today, Azerbaijan celebrates Victory Day, marking its triumph in the Patriotic War of 2020. This decisive conflict culminated in the liberation of Azerbaijani territories that had been occupied by Armenia since 1992-1994.

The establishment of this holiday was announced by a decree of the President of Azerbaijan on December 2, 2020, in connection with the liberation of the city of Shusha by Azerbaijani armed forces on November 8.

The Patriotic War, launched with the aim of liberating Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia, began on September 27, 2020, and lasted 44 days until the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia, along with the Prime Minister of Armenia, signed a ceasefire statement on November 10, 2020. The statement required Armenia to withdraw its troops from Azerbaijani territory in exchange for an end to hostilities, which subsequently took place.

