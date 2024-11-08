Azerbaijan Celebrates Victory Day
Today, Azerbaijan celebrates Victory Day, marking its triumph in the Patriotic War of 2020. This decisive conflict culminated in the liberation of Azerbaijani territories that had been occupied by Armenia since 1992-1994.
The establishment of this holiday was announced by a decree of the President of Azerbaijan on December 2, 2020, in connection with the liberation of the city of Shusha by Azerbaijani armed forces on November 8.
The Patriotic War, launched with the aim of liberating Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia, began on September 27, 2020, and lasted 44 days until the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia, along with the Prime Minister of Armenia, signed a ceasefire statement on November 10, 2020. The statement required Armenia to withdraw its troops from Azerbaijani territory in exchange for an end to hostilities, which subsequently took place.
Politics
-
- 9 November 2024, 10:56
Afgan Sadigov, the head of the Azerbaijani website Azel.Tv, who was arrested in Georgia, has lost 28 kilograms after 49 days of hunger strike. He is suffering from severe pain and insomnia, but refuses to stop his protest.
-
- 8 November 2024, 17:17
Today, on November 8, the national flag of Azerbaijan was once again raised at Flag Square in Baku. This event marks an important moment, especially considering that the flag had already been raised at this location since its opening.
-
- 8 November 2024, 16:35
On November 8, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the significance of Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Patriotic War and reaffirmed the nation's resolve in defending its territorial integrity and sovereignty. Speaking at the opening of the Victory Park in Baku, Aliyev described the war as a "glorious story" and a "brilliant victory" in which Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity after decades of occupation.
-
- 8 November 2024, 16:02
Mikail Hajiyev, a member of the Public Council of Talysh People of Azerbaijan (OSTA) and retired colonel, was unable to fly from Baku to Yekaterinburg on November 7, he reported this to Turan news agency.
Leave a review