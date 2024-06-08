Azerbaijani-Egyptian documents signed

The talks in Cairo between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Egypt, Ilham Aliyev and Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi resulted in signing of a package of bilateral agreements. In particular, Memoranda of Understanding were signed between the Ministries of Youth and Sports, Energy, Economy and Transport. In addition, a Memorandum of Understanding on friendship and cooperation was signed between the Executive Power of Baku and the Governorate of Cairo.

In addition, the "Joint Action Plan for 2024-2025 between the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) and the General Directorate of Investments and Free Zones of the Arab Republic of Egypt (GAFI)" was adopted.

The "Protocol of Intent on cooperation between the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Oil and Mineral Resources of the Arab Republic of Egypt" was also signed.