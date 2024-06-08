The Court of Appeal commuted the sentence of the PFPA activist
The Baku Court of Appeal has completed consideration of a complaint against the verdict of an activist of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) Elbai Kerimli. Following the results of the proceedings, the appellate instance reclassified the charge from Article 234.4.3, (illegal acquisition, possession of drugs on a large scale for sale) to the milder Article 234.1-1 (illegal acquisition, possession of drugs on a large scale without the purpose of sale) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan and reduced the prison sentence from 6 to 5 years, lawyer Neymat Kerimli told Turan.
Nevertheless, according to him, the defense will file a cassation appeal to the Supreme Court. "We will insist on the acquittal of Elbai Kerimli. After all, this young man did not commit a crime at all, drugs have nothing to do with him," the lawyer said. Earlier, in court, E.Kerimli rejected the accusation, saying that it was fabricated for political reasons.
According to E.Kerimli, the real reason for his arrest was the writing of the word "Stalin" on the monument to Heydar Aliyev in August last year.
The team at Reporters Without Borders’ international secretariat, its offices and sections, and their boards of directors, are deeply saddened to announce the death of Christophe Deloire, secretary-general of Reporters Without Borders International and director-general of Reporters Without Borders, following a battle with cancer.
Azerbaijan supports the creation of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, President Ilham Aliyev said today. "Azerbaijan's position is unequivocal - an independent Palestinian state should be created, and East Jerusalem should become its capital. Today's tragedy in Gaza should be over soon. The war must end, and all issues must be resolved through negotiations," Aliyev said in a press statement in Cairo today after talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. According to Aliyev, Azerbaijan supports efforts in this direction and Cairo's initiatives should be considered.
The talks in Cairo between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Egypt, Ilham Aliyev and Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi resulted in signing of a package of bilateral agreements. In particular, Memoranda of Understanding were signed between the Ministries of Youth and Sports, Energy, Economy and Transport. In addition, a Memorandum of Understanding on friendship and cooperation was signed between the Executive Power of Baku and the Governorate of Cairo.
On Saturday morning, traffic police detained human rights activist Elshan Hasanov while driving his car to the Sadarak shopping center. “We were stopped by the traffic police for no reason. Without any reason, Elshan bey is being taken for forced examination to a drug treatment clinic,” the human rights activist’s wife, Rena Hasanova, told Turan.
