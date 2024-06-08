On Sunday, the air in Azerbaijan will warm up to +35°

On Sunday, June 9, partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula. Short-term rains and thunderstorms are possible in some parts of the peninsula at night and in the morning. The northeast wind will change to the southeast in the afternoon. The air temperature will be +20 +23° at night and +28 +33° during the day, the National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan reported.

Short-term rains are expected in some areas of Azerbaijan, showers, thunderstorms and hail are possible in mountainous and foothill areas. By evening, precipitation will gradually stop. There is fog at night and in the morning. A moderate easterly wind will blow.

The air temperature at night will be +18 +22°, during the day +30 +35°, in the mountains at night +8 +13°, during the day +15 +20°.