On Sunday, the air in Azerbaijan will warm up to +35°
On Sunday, June 9, partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula. Short-term rains and thunderstorms are possible in some parts of the peninsula at night and in the morning. The northeast wind will change to the southeast in the afternoon. The air temperature will be +20 +23° at night and +28 +33° during the day, the National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan reported.
Short-term rains are expected in some areas of Azerbaijan, showers, thunderstorms and hail are possible in mountainous and foothill areas. By evening, precipitation will gradually stop. There is fog at night and in the morning. A moderate easterly wind will blow.
The air temperature at night will be +18 +22°, during the day +30 +35°, in the mountains at night +8 +13°, during the day +15 +20°.
Sevinj Sadigova, a reporter for the Azel TV YouTube channel, was briefly detained by police on June 8. She herself told the Turan agency about this. The reason for the arrest was her live broadcast on Facebook about an incident in an above-ground pedestrian crossing near Ukraine Square in Baku, where people were stuck in an elevator.
The Baku Artificial Intelligence Forum brought together opinion leaders and industry experts to discuss the transformative potential of new technologies. Participants explored the latest trends in artificial intelligence, its real-world application and development perspectives. The forum also featured interactive panel discussions and seminars where attendees had a chance to participate in interesting discussions.
Three residents of Faldarly village of Zagatala region were hospitalized at the Baku Clinical Medical Center with a diagnosis of anthrax, according to the department of public relations of the medical institution. The patients were placed in the department of infectious diseases. One of them has anthrax confirmed and treatment is continuing in accordance with medical protocol. Samples were taken from two others for laboratory tests at the Center for the Control of Particularly Dangerous Infections. The health of all three is assessed as moderate.
The Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology, together with the Ministry of Ecology, monitored the waters on the Caspian coast of Azerbaijan on the eve of the beach season. Laboratory analysis of the water showed that the physic-chemical and bacteriological parameters of the water on the Baku beaches: Buzovna, Zagulba, Mardakyan, Shuvalan, Novkhany, Goradil, Nardaran, Bilgah and Pirshagi are within the normal range.
