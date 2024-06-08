Ilham Aliyev called for an early end to the war in Gaza

Azerbaijan supports the creation of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, President Ilham Aliyev said today. "Azerbaijan's position is unequivocal - an independent Palestinian state should be created, and East Jerusalem should become its capital. Today's tragedy in Gaza should be over soon. The war must end, and all issues must be resolved through negotiations," Aliyev said in a press statement in Cairo today after talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. According to Aliyev, Azerbaijan supports efforts in this direction and Cairo's initiatives should be considered.

In turn, al-Sisi said that the leaders of the two countries discussed "Egypt's efforts to increase humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and stressed the need to establish an independent Palestinian state within the borders as of June 4, 1967."