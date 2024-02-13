'Dialogue Is The Best Way': U.S. Says Will Continue To Pursue Peace Talks Between Azerbaijan, Armenia
'Dialogue Is The Best Way': U.S. Says Will Continue To Pursue Peace Talks Between Azerbaijan, Armenia
The United States said on Monday it will continue to pursue peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
"We do obviously support continued dialogue around that issue," State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing when responding to TURAN's question over the current state of negotiation process, in which Baku and Yerevan appear to go it alone, without any mediator.
"We believe it’s the best way to reach a sustainable end to the conflict, and we will continue to pursue it," Miller said without offering further details.
Washington since last fall has been trying to host the next round of Azerbaijani-Armenian foreign ministerial, however it hasn't panned out yet. There were some hopes invested in a potential Washington meeting in January, which did not take place either. In the meantime, the bilateral border delimitation commission continues to meet without mediators - as recently as last week at the border - and discuss the delimitation issues as part of wider talks on a peace treaty that show little sign of progress.
Miller's comments came as Secretary of State Antony Blinken is headed to Munich this week to attend the annual security summit. Both Azerbaiiani and Armenian leaders are also expected to join the event, where they took part in a trilateral meeting with Blinken last year. However, it wasn't immediately clear whether the Secretary will initiate any meeting with them this year to advance the bilateral peace negotiations.
Politics
-
- 14 February 2024, 14:15
Mikhail Saakashvili, former President of Georgia, leader of the United National Movement party, congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his election as President of Azerbaijan. The appeal was recorded on “X” (Twitter), Saakashvili was in a prison cell, visible in the background. After congratulating him directly, Saakashvili noted that Aliyev "will go down in history as “Ilham the Victorious.” No one has ever done as much for the history of Azerbaijan as Ilham Aliyev. We are fraternal nations," the ex-president noted.
-
- 14 February 2024, 13:49
The Azerbaijani State Commission for Prisoners and Missing Persons and Hostages welcomes the statement of a similar structure in Armenia on its readiness to cooperate to clarify the fate of persons missing in hostilities.
-
- 14 February 2024, 13:04
President-elect of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev today took an oath on the Constitution and the Koran at the inauguration ceremony at the Milli Majlis. "Exercising the powers of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I swear to observe the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to protect the independence and territorial integrity of the state, to serve the people honourably!" he said.
-
- 14 February 2024, 13:02
Lawyer Zibeyda Sadigova met with chairman of the Azerbaijan Party of Democracy and Welfare (APDW), economist and scientist Gubad Ibadoglu in Baku pre-trial detention centre on 13 February. This was reported to Turan by the scientist's brother Galib Bayramov.
Leave a review