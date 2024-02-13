'Dialogue Is The Best Way': U.S. Says Will Continue To Pursue Peace Talks Between Azerbaijan, Armenia

The United States said on Monday it will continue to pursue peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

"We do obviously support continued dialogue around that issue," State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing when responding to TURAN's question over the current state of negotiation process, in which Baku and Yerevan appear to go it alone, without any mediator.

"We believe it’s the best way to reach a sustainable end to the conflict, and we will continue to pursue it," Miller said without offering further details.

Washington since last fall has been trying to host the next round of Azerbaijani-Armenian foreign ministerial, however it hasn't panned out yet. There were some hopes invested in a potential Washington meeting in January, which did not take place either. In the meantime, the bilateral border delimitation commission continues to meet without mediators - as recently as last week at the border - and discuss the delimitation issues as part of wider talks on a peace treaty that show little sign of progress.

Miller's comments came as Secretary of State Antony Blinken is headed to Munich this week to attend the annual security summit. Both Azerbaiiani and Armenian leaders are also expected to join the event, where they took part in a trilateral meeting with Blinken last year. However, it wasn't immediately clear whether the Secretary will initiate any meeting with them this year to advance the bilateral peace negotiations.