Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports shootout on western border
On February 12, from 20:50 to 23:40, units of the Armenian armed forces fired at Azerbaijani positions near the village of Kohanabi in Tovuz region. The shooting was conducted from the Tavush region of Armenia.
This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan dated February 13.
In turn, the Armenian Defense Ministry refutes these reports, calling them "untrue."
