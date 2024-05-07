"Draw Your Conclusions": U.S. Says Will Skip Putin Inauguration Today
The United States said on Monday it will skip Vladimir Putin’s swearing-in ceremony in Russia, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
"We will not have a representative at his inauguration... You can draw your own conclusions," Matthew Miller, State Department spokesperson, told a daily briefing.
"We certainly did not consider that election free and fair but he is the president of Russia and he is going to continue in that capacity," Miller said when asked by TURAN whether Washington considered Putin as a legitimate president.
The Kremlin in March claimed Putin's "landslide victory" in a presidential election for his fifth term, just weeks after his most prominent opponent, Alexei Navalny, died in jail.
A senior Kremlin official was quoted by Russian media on Monday as saying the heads of all the foreign diplomatic missions in Moscow had been invited to attend today's inauguration.
The EU over the weekend announced that the bloc's ambassador to Moscow would not attend the ceremony, in keeping with the position of most of the bloc's member states. In the meantime, about seven EU member states are reportedly expected to send a representative, according to media reports.
The inauguration comes about 2.5 years after Putin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a Monday statement that Kyiv "sees no legal grounds" for recognising Putin as the democratically elected and legitimate president.
Today's ceremony, Ukraine said, sought to create "the illusion of legality for the nearly lifelong stay in power of a person who has turned the Russian Federation into an aggressor state and the ruling regime into a dictatorship."
Politics
-
- 7 May 2024, 18:18
On May 7, the U.S. Embassy published an announcement regarding the Green Card draw. “The application period for participation in DV-2025 (Green Card) ended on November 7, 2023.
-
- 7 May 2024, 16:02
On May 7, the Narimanov District Court considered petitions to remove the electronic bracelet from the economist Gubad Ibadoglu. "We asked that the bracelet be removed from Gubad Ibadoglu. This is not necessary. He will have to undergo CT and MRI examinations, and the electronic device creates interference. In addition, Gubad has diabetes mellitus and prolonged wearing of the bracelet can cause tissue necrosis due to impaired blood circulation," said his brother Ghalib Bayramov.
-
A member of the Milli Majlis, Zahid Oruj, found a "way out" for Azerbaijan to avoid sanctions from the US Congress. Speaking at the plenary session on Tuesday, he proposed inviting Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan to Baku so that "the road to Azerbaijan for our political enemies and supporters of sanctions would be closed forever." According to him, the idea of sanctions in the US Congress comes from the same groups that initiated the adoption of the 907th Amendment in 1992.
-
On May 6, Famil Khalilov, a public activist and a disabled person of the first group, arrested on charges of drug trafficking, was placed in the medical unit of the Baku pre-trial detention center-1 due to deterioration of his condition, lawyer Bahruz Bayramov told Turan.
Leave a review