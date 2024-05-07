U.S. Plays Down Russia's 'Nuclear Drills' Threat, Condemns "Irresponsible Rhetoric"
The United States on Monday condemned Russia's "irresponsible rhetoric" after reporters about the Kremlin ordering nuclear drills, but said it's seen no change in Russia's strategic posture, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
"Russia’s rhetoric – their nuclear rhetoric – has been reckless and irresponsible throughout this conflict," State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing when responding to TURAN's questions.
"That said, we have not seen any reason to adjust our own nuclear posture in response to these announcements, nor any indications that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine," Miller went on to add.
The Kremlin said on Monday that it has "already started" nuclear exercise preparations, pinning the blame on "France and others" who have expressed openness to the idea of sending troops to Ukraine:
"Deploying NATO soldiers … is an unprecedented move, and, of course, it requires special attention and special measures," the Kremlin spokesperson Peskov was quoted on local media as saying.
Kyiv also played down Moscow's comments: "Nuclear blackmail is a constant practice of Putin's regime," Ukraine's military spy agency spokesperson Andry Yusov said in a statement.
