European Commissioner for Climate Action on the Importance of Human Rights and Freedom of Expression

On 10 and 11 October, Commissioner for Climate Action Wopke Hoekstra attended the last ministerial meeting before COP29. With just a month to go until the COP29 in Baku, it was an important occasion to address topics like climate finance, international carbon markets and Article 6, adaptation, mitigation, transparent reporting and the follow-up of the COP28 commitment to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels.

On Thursday, he joined a high-level event on the “Roadmap to Mission 1.5” during which he shared the EU’s experience in preparing its next NDC - and in particular how the EU draws on the findings of scientists and involves the public and civil society at all stages of preparation. He also joined a ministerial discussion on the adaptation to climate change and loss and damage. This was particularly insightful, as countries from around the world shared their own experiences, but also converged on the importance for the climate process to develop a set of indicators for a global goal on adaptation.

He also held several high-level bilateral meetings to continue the discussions in more depth. He first had a constructive discussion with COP29 President-designate and Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev. They exchanged on the layered structure of the NCQG, the broadening of the contributor base and the critical role of private finance in achieving our climate goals.

Commissioner Hoekstra then met with Amina J. Mohammed, UN Deputy Secretary-General and Chair of the UN Sustainable Development Group. They touched base on where the negotiations stand and how to continue the momentum from the COP28 consensus.

The Commissioner's trip to Baku came to an end with a meeting with Azerbaijani civil society representatives and highlighted that human rights and freedom of expression are of pivotal importance. He also joined young students of diplomacy for a discussion at ADA University, which also marked the start of activities during the Green Diplomacy Weeks by the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan.