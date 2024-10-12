Four people were killed in an explosion at a petrol station in Grozny
A gas tank exploded at the "Lider" fuel station in the Akhmatovsky district of Grozny, killing four people, including two adults and two children, according to local authorities. Telegram channel "Baza" reported that the victims were fatally injured by the force of the flying tank. Emergency services informed TASS that there are additional casualties and several vehicles were damaged in the blast.
The explosion comes amid concerns about safety violations at the station. According to the Telegram channel SHOT, Rostekhnadzor found nine safety breaches during a 2021 inspection. These included the absence of automatic leak detection systems, a missing check valve on the compressor pipeline, and unsafe loading and unloading procedures.
Opposition figures from the Chechen Telegram channel 1ADAT, operating from abroad, claim the fuel station is owned by the family of Chechnya's leader, Ramzan Kadyrov. They allege that inspections at Kadyrov-linked stations are often delayed and critical violations remain unaddressed, though they did not provide specific evidence to back these claims.
The fire has since been extinguished, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, with rescue teams now clearing the debris. Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into the failure to meet safety standards during the station's operations.
On 10 and 11 October, Commissioner for Climate Action Wopke Hoekstra attended the last ministerial meeting before COP29. With just a month to go until the COP29 in Baku, it was an important occasion to address topics like climate finance, international carbon markets and Article 6, adaptation, mitigation, transparent reporting and the follow-up of the COP28 commitment to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels.
- 12 October 2024, 13:59
In a case that is disappointing but not surprising, the agreement between the government of Azerbaijan and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) for hosting the climate conference COP29, is replete with significant shortcomings and ambiguities on the protections for participants’ rights. Human Rights Watch has obtained a copy of this host country agreement, signed in August 2024, which has yet to be made public.
On October 12, a video conference meeting was held at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense with the participation of military leadership, commanders of the branches of the armed forces, and leaders of major military units. Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov, recalling statements by President Ilham Aliyev, emphasized that the main goal of the army is to enhance military power and combat capabilities, as well as to prepare professional personnel.
- 12 October 2024, 12:21
As part of a criminal investigation into violations of the law within the structures of the State Service for Mobilization and Military Conscription of Azerbaijan, the head of the Khojavend District branch, Major Sadig Aliyev, has been arrested. According to the press service of the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, there are reasonable suspicions that Aliyev committed acts as outlined in Article 311.3.2 (repeated bribery) and Article 311.3.3 (receiving a large bribe) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.
