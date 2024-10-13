Heavy rains flooded Hajigabul town

Heavy rains on the night of October 12 trampled the district center of Hajigabul (120 km west of Baku).

According to various sources, about 200 houses were flooded. The cause of the flood was mudflows from the adjacent mountains.

Local authorities have attracted construction equipment to combat the elements. Meanwhile, dozens of families can't get to their home. According to forecasts, the rains will continue.

